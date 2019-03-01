‘Winga’ to promote AP government schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) on Thursday launched smartphone app ‘Winga’ that will promote government initiatives and schemes, connecting them to end users and tracking the public’s satisfaction-level.

In a press release, Winny Patro, APIS CEO, said, “The agency occasionally recommends pilot projects where it evaluates special projects and initiatives offered by Startups and customises support resources for the providers. These pilot projects are commissioned in such a way that they serve the citizenry of a particular geographical region within the State. One such initiative is from Vegga AppSol Private Limited and its creation, ‘Winga’.”

The objectives of the app include “enabling government schemes and programme to effectively publicise with the aid of interactive brand promotion to have long-lasting re-call of the schemes/programmes”, motivate consumers to view complete advertisement, so they can benefit directly and reach out to the public in rural & urban areas with easy and intuitive branding carrier with multi-language support.