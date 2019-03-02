Home Cities Vijayawada

30,000 applications received in three days for deletion of names from AP electoral rolls

A door-to-door campaign will be taken up in the district for enrolment of new voters and make necessary corrections if any in the electoral rolls.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “As many as 30,000 applications for wanton deletion of names from electoral rolls have been received in the last three days. We have identified one person who want only applied for deletion of voter names from electoral rolls. An FIR has been filed against him. Not a single name will be removed from the voters’ list without conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter,” said Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz.

Speaking to TNIE here on Friday, Imtiaz said, “Voter enrolment is going on in Krishna district for quite some time. Proper verification is being done by the booth level officers to prevent any irregularities. We are getting several applications for deletion of names from the voters’ list.

Some of them are found to be false. We need to have more resources to conduct a thorough inquiry into applications received for deletion of names from the electoral rolls. After conducting an inquiry, legal action will be taken against fake applicants.”  

Sectoral officers have been appointed for all 16 Assembly constituencies in the district. The sectoral officers will identify sensitive polling stations and take all preventive measures to ensure the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner, he said.

A door-to-door campaign will be taken up in the district for enrolment of new voters and make necessary corrections if any in the electoral rolls. Awareness will also be created among people about the importance of adult franchise.

The booth level officers will oversee the conduct of the campaign.“We came up with a toll-free helpline 1950 for the benefit of the electorate to clarify their doubts if any pertaining to enrolment and other things. All efforts will be made to ensure that all the voters exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner in the ensuing elections,” Imtiaz added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Electoral rolls Applications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp