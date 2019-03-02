30,000 applications received in three days for deletion of names from AP electoral rolls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “As many as 30,000 applications for wanton deletion of names from electoral rolls have been received in the last three days. We have identified one person who want only applied for deletion of voter names from electoral rolls. An FIR has been filed against him. Not a single name will be removed from the voters’ list without conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter,” said Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz.

Speaking to TNIE here on Friday, Imtiaz said, “Voter enrolment is going on in Krishna district for quite some time. Proper verification is being done by the booth level officers to prevent any irregularities. We are getting several applications for deletion of names from the voters’ list.

Some of them are found to be false. We need to have more resources to conduct a thorough inquiry into applications received for deletion of names from the electoral rolls. After conducting an inquiry, legal action will be taken against fake applicants.”

Sectoral officers have been appointed for all 16 Assembly constituencies in the district. The sectoral officers will identify sensitive polling stations and take all preventive measures to ensure the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner, he said.

A door-to-door campaign will be taken up in the district for enrolment of new voters and make necessary corrections if any in the electoral rolls. Awareness will also be created among people about the importance of adult franchise.

The booth level officers will oversee the conduct of the campaign.“We came up with a toll-free helpline 1950 for the benefit of the electorate to clarify their doubts if any pertaining to enrolment and other things. All efforts will be made to ensure that all the voters exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner in the ensuing elections,” Imtiaz added.