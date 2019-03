By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the five candidates who filed nominations for the MLC polls under the MLAs’ quota were elected unanimously after the scrutiny of papers on Friday.

Going by the strength of MLAs in the AP Legislative Assembly, the TDP has the numbers to elect four MLCs and the YSRC the remaining one.

Four TDP candidates including Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, AP NGO former president P Ashok Babu, Duvvarapu Rama Rao and B Tirumala Naidu and YSRC’s Janga Krishna Murthy were elected.