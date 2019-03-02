Home Cities Vijayawada

Anomalies in purchase of plants by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation alleged

The plants meant for planting on the central median of MG Road between the sub-collector office and IGMC Stadium were kept at  Rajiv Gandhi Park.

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tree saplings

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With several “irregularities” coming to light in the Horticulture Department of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), the Natural Resources wing of Vigilance Department has directed the officials concerned to submit records pertaining to the purchase of saplings for improving greenery on the central medians and other places in the city.

In August 2018, the Municipal Corporation purchased two varieties of bougainvillea plants at prices of Rs 9,000 and Rs 13,000 each (including transportation charges) for improving greenery on the central median between Police Control Room and Hotel Taj Gateway and Hotel Taj Gateway and Benz Circle on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

On the whole, the Horticulture Department had bought 600 bougainvillea plants for Rs 70 lakh from a nursery in New Delhi despite severe criticism from citizens on extravagance.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, VMC Additional Director of Horticulture J Jyothi said the Vigilance Department asked the records pertaining to the purchase of plants based on reports published in vernacular media.

The plants meant for planting on the central median of MG Road between the sub-collector office and IGMC Stadium were kept at  Rajiv Gandhi Park.

A team of officials visited Rajiv Gandhi Park and took the photos of plants kept there to submit a report to the Vigilance officials. The planting works would be completed in the next couple of days, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Purchase of plants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp