Anomalies in purchase of plants by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation alleged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With several “irregularities” coming to light in the Horticulture Department of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), the Natural Resources wing of Vigilance Department has directed the officials concerned to submit records pertaining to the purchase of saplings for improving greenery on the central medians and other places in the city.

In August 2018, the Municipal Corporation purchased two varieties of bougainvillea plants at prices of Rs 9,000 and Rs 13,000 each (including transportation charges) for improving greenery on the central median between Police Control Room and Hotel Taj Gateway and Hotel Taj Gateway and Benz Circle on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

On the whole, the Horticulture Department had bought 600 bougainvillea plants for Rs 70 lakh from a nursery in New Delhi despite severe criticism from citizens on extravagance.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, VMC Additional Director of Horticulture J Jyothi said the Vigilance Department asked the records pertaining to the purchase of plants based on reports published in vernacular media.

The plants meant for planting on the central median of MG Road between the sub-collector office and IGMC Stadium were kept at Rajiv Gandhi Park.

A team of officials visited Rajiv Gandhi Park and took the photos of plants kept there to submit a report to the Vigilance officials. The planting works would be completed in the next couple of days, she said.