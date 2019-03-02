AP to brace up for scorching summer; IMD forecasts above normal temperatures

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts scorching summer this year across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Weathermen warn that Andhra Pradesh is going to experience slightly hotter days than those of last summer as temperatures are likely to rise 0.5-1 degree Celsius above normal.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad Director YK Reddy said, “Right from the first week of March, temperatures across the State will rise and heat waves may prevail for longer periods as compared to the previous year. The number of heat wave days will be more in coastal AP, which falls in the core heat wave zone of India. We will analyse the weather trends for the last 30 years and release heat wave warnings and weather bulletins every day.

Even a single degree higher than the normal temperature will have a greater impact and we consider it heat wave if the temperature is 1-5 degree Celsius higher than normal temperature.” As the temperatures are already crossing 35-38 degree Celsius in many places, Reddy said, in the next two weeks the maximum temperatures may touch the 40-degree Celsius mark.

He said that for about 30-40 days in the period between March and May the maximum temperatures will be 40 degree Celsius or above, and for about 10-20 days it will be above 45 degree Celsius at some places.

Based on the IMD’s ‘Seasonal outlook for temperatures during March to May 2019’, there is about 37 percent probability of maximum temperatures being recorded above normal in coastal AP.

He further said that the latest and advanced technology will be used to record temperatures and issue weather warnings through SMS to over one lakh people at one go. The officials planned the three-stage strategy like preheat season, heat season and post heat season. In this regard, officials launched a booklet on the precautions to be taken during heat waves.