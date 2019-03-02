Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu faults PM Modi for not going to Wagah to receive Abhinandan

Indian Air Force IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side Friday March 1 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contradicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday claimed that the Pakistan Parliament did not discuss the statement of Mahagathbandhan leaders. He went on to add that if anything discussed in Pakistan, it was former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa’s remarks.    

He was referring to Yeddyurappa’s statement that the air strikes carried out on Pakistan soil guaranteed that the BJP would win more than 22 seats in Karnataka in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Naidu, who wore a black shirt in protest against Modi’s visit to AP on Friday, also found fault with the PM for not going to Wagah border to receive Wing Commander Capt Abhinandan and wondered why did he go to the airport recently to receive the Saudi Crown Prince.

“He came to Visakhapatnam today only to criticise us. In fact, we condemned the Pulwama terror attack and announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the martyrs’ kin. And our employees contributed `30 crore. That is our patriotic spirit,’’ he said.

Naidu also hit out at the Centre over scrapping the Waltair division and giving the major share of revenue to Odisha by creating a separate division in Raigad.

“It’s been five years of release of bifurcation gazette. What has Narendra Modi done for State in these five years? How many provisions in the bifurcation Act have been implemented?” he asked.  

