Last AP Cabinet meet to take key decisions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has embarked on finalising the candidates for the coming elections, seems to be in a hurry to get the approval of the Cabinet for as many pending programmes as possible before the election notification comes out.

In less than a month’s time, the Chief Minister is set to hold the third Cabinet meeting on March 5. After Cabinet meetings on February 13 and 25, Naidu has decided to organise the third one as the election notification is expected any time after the first week of March.

After the model code of conduct came into force in seven coastal districts in view of MLC polls for two graduate and one teacher constituencies, the government was forced to approach the Election Commission seeking permission to implement some schemes.

Once the notification for the general elections is issued, it would be difficult for the State government to take any crucial decisions. Against this backdrop, sources told TNIE that during the upcoming Cabinet meeting, which may be the last before elections, the government is likely to take some crucial decisions including allocation of lands to various firms.

"The agenda for the Cabinet meet has not been circulated yet and officials may put forth the proposals pending with their respective departments for approval during the meeting," an official said.

Meanwhile, Naidu first met the leaders of Tirupati Parliament segments and later in the evening those from Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada and cleared the names of several candidates for Assembly segments.

C Sunil, who unsuccessfully contested on YSRC ticket from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu.

With sitting MP T Trimurthulu, expressing his unwillingness to contest this time due to ill health, Sunil’s entry into the party gains significance.