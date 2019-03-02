Home Cities Vijayawada

Last AP Cabinet meet to take key decisions

Naidu first met the leaders of Tirupati Parliament segments and later in the evening those from Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada and cleared the names of several candidates for Assembly segments.

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has embarked on finalising the candidates for the coming elections, seems to be in a hurry to get the approval of the Cabinet for as many pending programmes as possible before the election notification comes out.

In less than a month’s time, the Chief Minister is set to hold the third Cabinet meeting on March 5. After Cabinet meetings on February 13 and 25, Naidu has decided to organise the third one as the election notification is expected any time after the first week of March.

After the model code of conduct came into force in seven coastal districts in view of MLC polls for two graduate and one teacher constituencies, the government was forced to approach the Election Commission seeking permission to implement some schemes.

Once the notification for the general elections is issued, it would be difficult for the State government to take any crucial decisions. Against this backdrop, sources told TNIE that during the upcoming Cabinet meeting, which may be the last before elections, the government is likely to take some crucial decisions including allocation of lands to various firms.

"The agenda for the Cabinet meet has not been circulated yet and officials may put forth the proposals pending with their respective departments for approval during the meeting," an official said.

Meanwhile, Naidu first met the leaders of Tirupati Parliament segments and later in the evening those from Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada and cleared the names of several candidates for Assembly segments.
C Sunil, who unsuccessfully contested on YSRC ticket from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu.

With sitting MP T Trimurthulu, expressing his unwillingness to contest this time due to ill health, Sunil’s entry into the party gains significance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet meeting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp