Home Cities Vijayawada

'Mythri' meet at Vijayawada railway station on passenger safety

Chakradhar also briefed about Dos and Don’ts for passenger safety at the awareness meeting.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Trains

Image used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Mythri  - Security Awareness Programme’ for train passengers was conducted at the RPF station on platform No 6 Vijayawada railway station on Friday.   

Speaking at the programme, CJ Chakradhar, Assistant Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, said train passengers should take all precautionary measures while travelling to ensure their safety.

Licensed porters and vendors on the railway platforms, auto, and taxi drivers should also extend their cooperation to the RPF in its efforts to ensure the safety of train passengers.

Chakradhar also briefed about Dos and Don’ts for passenger safety at the awareness meeting. RPF personnel, licensed porters and vendors, auto and tax drivers also attended the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mythri Train passengers Vijayawada railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp