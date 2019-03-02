'Mythri' meet at Vijayawada railway station on passenger safety

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Mythri - Security Awareness Programme’ for train passengers was conducted at the RPF station on platform No 6 Vijayawada railway station on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, CJ Chakradhar, Assistant Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, said train passengers should take all precautionary measures while travelling to ensure their safety.

Licensed porters and vendors on the railway platforms, auto, and taxi drivers should also extend their cooperation to the RPF in its efforts to ensure the safety of train passengers.

Chakradhar also briefed about Dos and Don’ts for passenger safety at the awareness meeting. RPF personnel, licensed porters and vendors, auto and tax drivers also attended the programme.