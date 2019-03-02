Shivaratri fete at Durga temple from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of ‘Maha Shivaratri Kalyanotsavam’ at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri from March 2 to 9.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Durga temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma said Vigneshwara pooja, punyahavachanam, agni pratistha, mandapa aradhana, dwajarohanam and baliharana will performed on the first day of Kalyanotsavam.

The celestial wedding of presiding deities will be performed on March 4. Devotees can participate in Kalyanotsavam of Lord Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Durga by purchasing Rs 1,116 ticket at Arjitha Seva counters and through online at http://www.kanakadurgatemple.org.

On March 6, purnahuti will be performed. Rathotsavam will be held in the evening. The Durga temple earned an income of Rs 1,72, 23,241 through Hundi offerings last fortnight. The offerings included 585 grams of gold and 4 kg of silver, the EO said.