AP woman strangled, set on fire

VIJAYAWADA: A 25-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mittagudem village of Nuzvid mandal on Friday morning.

According to Nuzvid Rural police, the deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was choked to death and then set ablaze using petrol.

Around 7 am on the day, locals noticed the body in half-burnt condition lying near a tree on Mittagudem-Anneraopet main road and informed the same to the police.

Upon receiving the information, the cops reached the spot and called dog squad and clues team for collection of evidences.

A case of suspicious death was registered and the body was sent to the Nuzvid government hospital for postmortem. “Facts behind her death will be ascertained only after the postmortem,” a policeman added.

