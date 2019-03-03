AP may splurge money to induce voters: CEC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh seems to have earned the dubious distinction for splurging money by political parties, flow of liquor and other allurements to woo voters during the upcoming polls. The Chief Election Commission (CEC) sees the State as more susceptible to electoral malpractices.This disturbing prophecy was made by none other than State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi. He said that the CEC views Andhra as most notorious State for distribution of money and election expenditure.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Stating that AP will be the most ‘sensitive’ State in the ensuing elections, Dwivedi advised the Media Certification Monitoring Committee (MCMC) to be on alert. Addressing a workshop on Saturday, Dwivedi said that a large contingent of CEC observers would come to monitor elections in the State given its fears of party workers going to any length to induce voters. He cautioned officials to be vigilant to ensure transparency and peaceful conduct during polls.

Stating that the role of MCMCs was crucial in holding elections, the CEC wanted them to keep a close watch on the paid articles in newspapers and televisions as well as on the social media.

He also wanted increase in the number of members of MCMC from the existing five to 15-20. “The MCMC members work under the chairmanship of district collectors. The members should have knowledge of print, electronic and social media,” he observed.

Making it clear that the candidates found spending more than `28 lakh (Assembly constituency) and `70 lakh (LS segment) will be disqualified, he said that paid articles would be identified by MCMC members and the money spent on such activities would be added to the election expenditure of the candidate concerned.

“All guidelines applied to electronic media would also be applied to social media for paid articles,” the CEO said.Additional CEO Vivek Yadav said, “Despite though Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been in vogue for the last 30 years, some parties and also the public still express apprehensions about their efficacy.”