Cases false and fabricated, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and YSRC party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the cases against him as false and fabricated and exuded confidence that people of AP will understand the same.

Participating in a programme organised by a private TV channel in New Delhi on Saturday, he said when his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was alive, there were no cases against him, but after his untimely demises, cases were foisted against him when he decided to leave the Congress.

“Petitioners in all my cases are either TDP or Congress leaders who were unhappy with me launching my party,” he said while reminding that it was due to his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s leadership that the Congress bagged 33 MP seats in AP, which made it possible for the Congress to form UPA - II government.

Jagan was all praise for Narendra Modi for being bold and decisive following tensions between India and Pakistan. In the same breath, he said Modi has deprived Andhra Pradesh of Special Category Status and in eyes of people of the State, he will remain a betrayer.Stating that the YSRC will remain neutral at the national-level and would support anyone who gives SCS to the State and gives a signed undertaking to that effect, the YSRC chief termed the Congress a spent force in Andhra Pradesh.