‘Chalo Amaravati’ protest foiled; JSP, Left call for statewide stir today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police foiled the bid by farmers to take out ‘Chalo Amaravati’ agitation demanding implementation of Annadata Sukhibhava and payment of `25,000 to every tenant farmer family per month. Police arrested the agitators.

Condemning the arrests, CPI, CPM, and Jana Sena called for a statewide protest on Sunday. On Saturday morning, a large number of tenant farmers along with farmer organisations affiliated to CPI and CPM got ready to take out ‘Challo Amaravati’ agitation from the CPM office in the city.

However, expecting trouble and stating that no permission was given, police rushed to the spot and detained the agitators. Heated arguments took place between the police and the agitators.

With the situation slipping out of hand, police arrested CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, CPM state leader V Krishnaiah, Jana Sena leader C Parthasarathy, farmers union leaders D Subba Rao, N Ranga Rao, P Jamalaiah, KV Prasad, Y Kesava Rao, P Peddi Reddy, M Suryanarayana and others.

Condemning the arrests CPM state secretary P Madhu, JSP political secretary P Hari Prasad, CPI state leader Muppala Nageswara Rao called upon people across the State to support the protests on Sunday.

They said their demands are genuine and there was no need for the cops to arrest the agitators who were planning to protest in a democratic manner.