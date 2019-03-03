Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Chalo Amaravati’ protest foiled; JSP, Left call for statewide stir today

Condemning the arrests, CPI, CPM, and Jana Sena called for a statewide protest on Sunday. 

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest tenant farmers during ‘Chalo Amaravati’ rally in Vijayawada on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police foiled the bid by farmers to take out ‘Chalo Amaravati’ agitation demanding implementation of Annadata Sukhibhava and payment of `25,000 to every tenant farmer family per month. Police arrested the agitators.

Condemning the arrests, CPI, CPM, and Jana Sena called for a statewide protest on Sunday. On Saturday morning, a large number of tenant farmers along with farmer organisations affiliated to CPI and CPM got ready to take out ‘Challo Amaravati’ agitation from the CPM office in the city. 
However, expecting trouble and stating that no permission was given, police rushed to the spot and detained the agitators. Heated arguments took place between the police and the agitators.  

With the situation slipping out of hand, police arrested CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, CPM state leader V Krishnaiah, Jana Sena leader C Parthasarathy, farmers union leaders D Subba Rao, N Ranga Rao, P Jamalaiah, KV Prasad, Y Kesava Rao, P Peddi Reddy, M Suryanarayana and others. 

Condemning the arrests CPM state secretary P Madhu, JSP political secretary P Hari Prasad, CPI state leader Muppala Nageswara Rao called upon people across the State to support the protests on Sunday.  
They said their demands are genuine and there was no need for the cops to arrest the agitators who were planning to protest in a democratic manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp