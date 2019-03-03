‘Despite rain, mercury level to be above normal’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorm with gusty winds and lightning strikes in North coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. IMD on Saturday forecasted thunderstorms, lightning and rain at isolated places in coastal regions due to convergent activity.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the next 24 hours at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari.

However, mercury level in these districts will be slightly higher than the normal. Also, severe humid conditions may prevail across the State,” it said. “As on Saturday, the upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level over North Karnataka and adjoining Telangana areas and the trough from this cyclonic circulation to Comorin have become less prominent.

The upper air cyclonic circulation at 0.9 km above mean sea level lies over South coastal Odisha and neighbourhood has also become less prominent,” IMD added. On Saturday, maximum temperatures across the State reduced from the previous day’s. Isolated places across the coast received light to moderate rainfall, resulting in slight drop in temperatures.