GVL Narasimha Rao accuses Chandrababu Naidu of backing Pakistan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national spokesperson and MP GVL Narasimha Rao has predicted the rise of BJP as unsurpassable power in the State in the coming days. Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, he attributed credit for the destruction of terror camps in Pakistan by IAF and release of Wing Commander Abhinanda in just two days after capturing to the “acumen” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao said in 2008, the then Congress government restricted the armed forces, while the Modi government has given it a free hand.

The BJP leader lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee and Pawan Kalyan for issuing statements that are only proving advantageous to Pakistan and demoralising the armed forces.

“Are they trying to prove themselves heroes of Pakistan? It is unfortunate that these people are politicising Pulwama terror attack,” he said.