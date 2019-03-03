Home Cities Vijayawada

Lightning warning system in Krishna

 In order to prevent lightning deaths during thunderstorms, the Krishna district administration has proposed to set up sirens in all 970 village panchayats.

A representational image of lightning. (EPS | Puskhar V)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In order to prevent lightning deaths during thunderstorms, the Krishna district administration has proposed to set up sirens in all 970 village panchayats. In 2018, several people were killed in lightning strikes in the district. 

Though the Disaster Management Authority is issuing alerts about 30-40 minutes before lightning strikes, deaths are taking place in villages. The sirens will help people move to safer places. Speaking to TNIE, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said, “We are planning to cover all 970 village panchayats under the lightning warning system. An awareness will also be created among people about precautions to be taken to protect themselves from lightning.”   

Precautions
During a thunderstorm, go into a house or a large building
Avoid using phone except for emergency            
Do not stand underneath a tall tree             
Get away from tractors and farm machinery

