Lokesh sees YSRC conspiracy in raids on TDP-linked firms

They are hatching such conspiracies as their plans to stop the development of AP and Amaravati turned futile.

03rd March 2019

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the raids on firms which are extending IT services to the TDP, IT Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that unable to face Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directly, three Modis (Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) have united and resorting to such acts.

They are hatching such conspiracies as their plans to stop the development of AP and Amaravati turned futile.Taking to twitter, Lokesh said both Modi and KCR are dreaming to make the cadre-less Jagan CM of AP. For the plan of action by Director Modi, Factionist Reddy and Dora KCR, people of AP will give a fitting reply, he tweeted.

Is Reddy not ashamed of stealing information of TDP members and Seva Mithras by raiding the IT companies which are extending services to TDP using Telangana police, abducting and threatening the IT employees? Lokesh questioned  in another tweet.Meanwhile, party’s AP president and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao said that the Telangana police have raided the offices of firms extending services to the TDP in a hurried manner based on a complaint by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy.

“Jagan, who is incapable to take on the TDP in electoral battle, is taking the help of KCR under the directions of Narendra Modi. This is unfortunate,’’ he said.Venkata Rao added that Telangana CM  KCR is acting in a manner which will dent the image of Brand Hyderabad, which was developed by Chandrababu Naidu.

