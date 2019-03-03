NEET aspirant ends life, harassment alleged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mystery shrouds the death of an 18-year-old student who reportedly committed suicide over peer pressure and ‘harassment’ by the institute management. Though the incident happened on Friday night, it came to light on Saturday when the victim’s family and friends staged a protest in front of the Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary.

The deceased was identified as Angani Karthik, a NEET aspirant from Rayachoti of Kadapa district. He was taking coaching lessons from Vikas Medical Academy in Kanuru village near Vijayawada for the last seven months and resided at the institute’s hostel.

According to Penamaluru Circle Inspector S Peddiraju, Karthik took his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room on Friday night. The college authorities were then alerted by his fellow students and Karthik was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought-dead. However, there were allegations that the NEET aspirant took the extreme step following harassment by the academy’s management after he complained about the poor quality food being served to the students. His parents, who live in Kuwait, came to the city after they received information about the incident from Karthik’s friends.

“Even the management failed to inform us about the death of our son, which strongly indicates that they are responsible for it. Their allegation that Karthik committed suicide due to financial distress in our family and overall stress is purely baseless. Vikas Medical Academy is the real culprit and should be punished severely,” the victim’s parents demanded, while staging the protest before the GGH mortuary.

They later lodged a police complaint against the academy management and held it responsible for Karthik’s death. “The victim had complained to the institute authorities about the poor quality of food being served in the canteen. Based on the complaint lodged by his parents, a case of suspicious death was registered and we have started investigation into the issue as well,” the police added.

Woman found dead, hubby absconding

A middle-aged woman was found dead in her house at Paritala of Kanchikacherla mandal on Saturday morning. According to local police, Derangula Bhavani (38) was found lying in a pool of blood by her neighbours after they broke open the entrance door as she did not respond to their constant knocks. The police noticed injuries on her head and said her husband Siva Narayana was absconding. “A case of suspicious death was registered as of now and statements of the family members was collected,” police added.