Notification for Groups 3, 4 posts may be delayed

APPSC officials, who have discussed possibilities and hurdles if the policy is implemented, still have not decided their action plan.

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:40 AM

APPSC

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The release of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission’s pending notifications for recruitment of 1,000 Group 4 and Group 3 posts is likely to take some more time, as the officials concerned are confused over implementation of the new reservation system. 

As on date, APPSC has released 18 notifications, for which 10 lakh candidates applied for various government jobs. By now, notifications for the remaining posts should have been released, but the authorities are awaiting the government’s response on the implementation of the additional 10 per cent quota to those of economically weaker sections.

Speaking to TNIE, APPSC Chairman P Uday Bhaskar said: “This entire week, we held meetings with the Commission members and officials concerned to discuss the issue. However, we are yet to take a call. We will take the State government’s opinion and, if we are asked to go with the new reservation system, the process post that will take a lot of time. We will get clarity on the issue in a week’s time.”

As the State government has approved five per cent reservation to Kapus and five per cent to economically backward sections, APPSC recruitment process may see some major changes this year. 

