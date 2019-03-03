Home Cities Vijayawada

Proactive denizens turn whistleblowers now

A visible change has come in the attitude of denizens pertaining to maintenance of law and order in the city.

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A man talking on cellphone while riding a motorcycle in Vijayawada I Express

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A visible change has come in the attitude of denizens pertaining to maintenance of law and order in the city.More and more people in the city are now coming forward to play a proactive role to help police in curbing traffic rule violations and other crimes by directly taking the matter to their notice.

The dedicated WhatsApp helpline launched by Vijayawada police, provides an opportunity to denizens to turn whistleblowers with regard to traffic rule violations and other crimes.As part of Cheruva programme, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao launched the WhatsApp helpline on August 9, 2018, enabling the public to give their suggestions for better policing in the city by registering complaints at 7328909090.

Off late the number of alerts from denizens on the WhatsApp helpline regarding traffic violations has increased steadily. “Since WhatsApp is the common app and very easy to use, we launched the helpline so that public can be part of policing. The initiative has started yielding positive results. Only with the cooperation of people, we can make the city safe in all aspects,” said the Commissioner of Police.
Not only the traffic police, but also denizens have taken the menace of cell phone  talk while driving seriously. Through the WhatsApp helpline, the police have received more than 2,000 complaints of traffic and law and order violations so far. 

According to statistics available with the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, as many as 900 alerts related to law and order and 1,300 alerts pertaining to traffic violations such as cell phone talk while driving, triple riding, wrong side driving, signal jumping and others have been received till date. Out of the total 900 complaints pertaining to law and order, cases were filed in 25 incidents and remaining were resolved on the spot. Out of the total 1,300 complaints pertaining to traffic rule violations, fines were imposed on 800 vehicle riders. Even a policeman is not spared if any complaint pertaining to traffic rule violation is received against him from public.

“More than 40 per cent of the complaints related traffic violations are about vehicle riders using cellphones while driving. We are imposing fines on violators based on the vehicle registration number,” said Traffic DCP Y Ravi Shakar Reddy.

Explaining the functioning of WhatsApp helpline to TNIE, he said a four-member team works in three shifts a day. Soon after receiving a complaint, the helpline which functions round-the-clock, alerts the concerned police station. The team will call up the complainant, seek details about the incident to take action against violators.

Later, a report with photos and videos if any pertaining to violation, will be submitted to police higher-ups. “We are also rescuing the women in distress and combating eve-teasing with the help of helpline. Shakthi teams are instructed to attend the cases. We are also welcoming suggestions from denizens for regulation of vehicular traffic in the city effectively,” the DCP said.
Other social network platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are also being used by Vijayawada police to reach out to people.

