RTC to run 3,007 spl buses for Shivaratri

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 3,007 special buses for Maha Shivaratri festival on March 4.

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image: The APSRTC buses. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 3,007 special buses for Maha Shivaratri festival on March 4. The special buses will be run to various famous Shaivite shrines in the State.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, RTC Executive Director (Operations) KVRK Prasad said 578 special buses will be operated to Kotappakonda Tirunala, Amaravathi, Quary, Govada, Satrasala and Manepalli in Guntur district.

In Prakasam district, 322 special buses will be run to Ramatheertham, Bhairavakona and Tripuranthakam for the convenience of devotees. As many as 419 special buses will be operated to Srisailam, Yaganti, Mahanandi, Omkaram and Rudrakoduru in Kurnool district.

In Chittoor district, 331 special buses will be plied to Mogili, Talakona, Srikalahasti, Sadasiva Kona, Athirala, Kailasakona and Mulakona. As many as 348 buses will be operated to Brahmamgari Matham, Lankamala and Apatala in Kadapa district. The RTC is operating 737 more special buses for Maha Shivaratri festival this year compared to last year. He urged pilgrims to make use of the special bus services to visit the famous Shaivite shrines in the State.

