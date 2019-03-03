SCRMU demands AGM office in Vijayawada 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Centre’s announcement of South Coastal Railway (SCoR) Zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, the South Central Railway Mazdoor Union (SCRMU) has demanded that the Railway Board set up the additional general manager’s office in Vijayawada.

SCRMU general secretary GN Srinivasa Rao said setting up of the AGM office in Vijayawada would help in speedy completion of the ongoing railway projects in Guntur and Guntakal divisions.