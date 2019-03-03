Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC gets 3 star rating in hygiene 

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has achieved three star rating in garbage-free city category from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image of garbage used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has achieved three star rating in garbage-free city category from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The VMC received a communique from Swachh Bharat Mission in this regard recently. A VMC team comprising Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao and Mayor Koneru Sreedhar, will receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at a programme in New Delhi on March 6. 

When contacted, VMC Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao said the initiatives taken by the municipal corporation such as distribution of different colour bins to households to segregate dry and wet waste at source, enabled it to achieve three star rating. 

“Vijayawada has already been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) under the Swachh Bharat Mission. We are confident that Vijayawada will be among top five cities in the country in rankings of Swachh Survekshan 2019,” the CMOH added.

Criteria for ranking 

 Door-to-door collection of garbage 
 Segregation of dry and wet waste at source 
 Sweeping of public, commercial and residential areas (no visible eyesores on streets)
 Bulk solid waste generators compliance 
 Scientific waste processing, landfilling and Construction & Demolition waste management 
 Visible beautification
 User fees, penalties, spot fines for littering public places
 Enforcement of ban on plastic use 
 Citizen grievance redressal and feedback system 
 Eradication of crude dumping of garbage and dump remediation 
 Cleaning of storm drains and surface of water bodies 

Comments

