City gears up to celebrate Maha Shivaratri with religious fervour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city is wearing a festive look. All Shiva temples in the city and surrounding places have been decked up for Maha Shivaratri.Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri is organising Shiva Parvathi Kalyanam from March 4 to 8 to mark Maha Shivaratri. The temple has made elaborate arrangements to meet the devotee rush.

The famous Shiva temples in the city and its suburbs include Old Shivalayam in One Town, Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yanamalakuduru and Shivalayam at Penamaluru. Prabha Mahotsavam at Yanamalakuduru temple is a special attraction for Shivaratri.

The demand for fruits and flowers has increased steeply on account of the festival. The fruit and flower markets in the city witnessed a heavy rush on the eve of the festival. Fruit and flower vendors did a brisk business.

The demand for watermelon, oranges, bananas and grapes is quite high as devotees who fast on the festival day, consume fruits. The rise in demand for fruits has resulted in increase in prices. The price of watermelon which used to cost `40 in the retail market in normal days, has gone up to `50. The price rise of other fruits ranged from `10 to `20.

V Ramulu, a fruit vendor, said, “We do good business during festival days. Shivaratri is one the big festivals, which fetches good business to us. We are not selling fruits at very high prices. We are selling fruits at marginal profit only.”