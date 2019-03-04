City kid to represent India at international competition

Home Cities Vijayawada

A three-day grooming session for children by D’La Valentina at Hotel Aira in city concluded here on Sunday.

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

On the occasion, various competitions were conducted in which kids, trained by Valentina Mishra ( who is the national director of International Kids Pageants) took part. Along with training on personality development and communication skills, the children were introduced to concepts of oral care and hygiene by Dr Kavya and Dr Madhu.

In an audition conducted in February, eight students--Parineeta Sinha (8), Darsh Joshi (7), Taufiq Mansoor Ansari (9), Sanvi Kongra, (11), Gagana K (6), N Yashasvi Sai (8), Safin (10), Aditya Vasudev (12)--were selected for this three-day grooming session. Among them, Yashasvi Sai from Vijayawada was selected to represent India in the ‘little category’ at the ‘Little Miss Galaxy Contest’ to be held from March 16 to 23 in Bulgaria. Aditya Vasudev from Visakhapatnam was selected to represent the country in the ‘pre-teen’ category at the ‘Best Prince of the World’ contest in Georgia from April 23 to 28.

A photo shoot was organised for them to showcase their style quotient, and mementoes and participation certificates were distributed.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said: “Learning to groom oneself at such a tender age will help a child improve his/her self-confidence. It also boosts public speaking and leadership skills.”

Recently,  Yamini Patibandla (6), who was groomed by the organisation, won the World Rising Stars contest in Georgia.

