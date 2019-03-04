Coastal AP experiences rainfall

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IMD forecasted maximum temperatures in Rayalaseema to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius above normal are likely to be recorded in Rayalaseema region in the next 48 hours.

As on Sunday, maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts. However, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari received light to moderate rains on the day.

Srungavarapukota of Vizianagaram received highest rainfall of 6 cm, while the remaining places experienced 1-2 cm rainfall. According to IMD, Rayalaseema region is going to sizzle due to hot conditions over the next two days.