Deletion of voters: 45 FIRs filed in 9 districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that it will act tough against mischief-makers who are applying online for deletion of names from voters’ list en masse, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Sunday said they have registered 45 cases so far under various Sections of IPC and IT Acts across the State.Allaying fears of voters in this regard, Dwivedi made it clear that no vote can be deleted without proper enquiry and verification.

The CEO, in a release on Sunday, said that they came to know about a week ago that some mischievous people have been applying Form -7 for deletion of names from the voters list en masse, through online. The voters don’t have any knowledge about this, the CEO said.Calling it an act of an act of mischief and illegal, the CEO said there is a need to curtail it. The CEO had instructed the police to investigate and take criminal action in such cases and the district collectors were asked to lodge FIRs if they receive any complaints.

“In response to this, by Sunday, 45 FIRs under Sections 120-b, 419, 420, 465 and 471 of IPC, Sections 66, 66D of IT Act and Section 31 of RP Act 1950 have been registered in nine districts,’’ the CEO said.

Apart from registering of FIRs, the East Godavari district collector has initiated action against six Mee Seva staff, who were found to be involved in applying Form-7 in large numbers. “We have also written to C-DAC for ascertaining the IP address so that further necessary investigation may be taken up by the police,’’ Dwivedi said. The CEO also asked voters to cooperate in identifying such mischief-mongers to enable the administration to take stringent action.

Meanwhile, Dwivedi had once again reiterated that no deletion is possible by filing bogus applications.

“Deletion can be done only after detailed enquiry and ascertaining the genuineness of the application, that too with the approval of the CEO,’’ he maintained.

Cases registered

East Godavari - 14

Kurnool and Visakhapatnam - 8 each

Srikakulam, Chittoor and Krishna: 3 each

Anantapur and Guntur - 1 each

Prakasam - 4