Half-burnt body found on highway

A middle-aged man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Keesara village of Kanchikacherla mandal on Sunday morning.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:29 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A middle-aged man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Keesara village of Kanchikacherla mandal on Sunday morning. According to local police, the deceased, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was choked to death and set ablaze with petrol.

The incident came to light after the villagers of Keesara noticed the body in half-burnt condition near a roadside tree on Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway and informed the police regarding the incident.
Upon receiving the information, cops reached the spot and called dog squad and clues team.

“From the spot, we could not obtain any clues pertaining to the identity of the deceased. However, all nearby police stations have been notified. We believe that it is a murder case,” the police added.
A case of suspicious death was registered and the body was sent to the area government hospital for postmortem. “Facts behind his death will be ascertained only after the postmortem.”

Ganja smokers thrash man black and blue, held

Vijayawada: A Gunadala resident was severely injured after he was attacked by three men, who were under the influence of ganja, here on Sunday. Police said the accused--Ravi, Balu and Narayana--of the same colony as the victim’s indulged in a fight with Naga Raju. Following the complaint, a case was registered and the trio were taken into police custody.

Comments

