Session for people with special needs

VIJAYAWADA: Cheyutha, a non-profitable organisation, conducted an awareness session for differently-abled persons here on Sunday. Cheyutha representatives explained the participants about the existing laws and Acts governing the banking and insurance sectors. They also asked them to encourage such children and treat them with equality.
