TDP leader Raghurama back in YSRC bandwagon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader K Raghurama Krishnam Raju quit the party and joined YSRC claiming that the State can prosper only under YS Jagan Mohan Yeddy. He formally joined the party in the presence of Jagan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking to the media persons, he said it was like a homecoming for him and that the minor differences he had with Jagan were ironed out.

“Only Jagan can provide a stable and viable State. Majority of the people are convinced about this. I have toured my constituency Narsapuram in West Godavari district and people, like elsewhere in the State, are of the firm opinion that Jagan is the most popular leader in the State. They like Jagan for his policies and principles,” he said.

Krishnam Raju, an industrialist and considered to be the strongman of West Godavari district, said that the minor differences due to communication gap had been resolved.

“We are family friends and our association goes a long time as I have been a fan of YS Rajasekhara Reddy as well,” he said.

The industrialist-turned-politician is known for his frequent change of political alliance. He started his political career with the BJP, later he joined the Congress and then the YSRC, before returning to the BJP fold in 2014.

On May 4, 2018, he left the BJP for TDP and now after nearly one year, he returned to the YSRC. Raju, who is reported to be close to YSRC political advisor Prashant Kishor, is aspiring to contest from Narsapur Lok Sabha constituency and in all likelihood, he might be given the ticket.