Wary of BJP, YSRC  designs: Yanamala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has called upon people of the State to be wary of the “mischievous” plans of BJP, YSRC, and TRS. He said all three parties are corrupt and not interested in the development of the State.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Ramakrishnudu said like never before, a massive defense sector scam - Rafale gate - took place under the Narendra Modi regime. The amount involved was a staggering `68,000 crore.

“Today, Narendra Modi is being called Rafale Modi and it is better for him to address ‘Bhrashtachar Ki Baat’ instead of ‘Man Ki Baat’,” he said.The TDP leader claimed that under the Modi government, Parliamentary Standing Committee reports were leaked to the media in violation of rules.