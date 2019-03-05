Censorship challenge to women writers: Vasanth Kannabiran

Home Cities Vijayawada

Back to Backyard, a collection of stories by 29 women writers and published by Sahitya Akademi, was launched by feminist writer Vasanth Kannabiran here on Monday.

Published: 05th March 2019

By Express News Service

Addressing the gathering, Vasanth Kannabiran recounted her experiences of the  Emergency. “There are some events in our history that has inspired writers and the same happened to me during the Emergency. I am a translator and proud to be one. One should be able to touch the soul of a book they are going to translate rather than focussing on just language or words. Only then the translated book will have a beauty of its own.”

“The biggest challenge for women writers is censorship. Its either the society that censors a book or a family. However, this is usually not the case with men writers. This book, Back to Backyard, portrays women characters.”

The book took almost two years to get into shape. As many as 20 translators were involved in the project, which was edited by P Satyavathi, Jayaprada and V Prathima. Literary enthusiasts were among those who took part in the book launch.

