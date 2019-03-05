Heat wave alert in Coastal Andhra for couple of days

Home Cities Vijayawada

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued first heatwave warning for this season in both Rayalaseema and South Coastal AP for two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Published: 05th March 2019

Representational image.

By Express News Service

Apart from the heatwave warning, the weathermen also issued warning for thunderstorm activity in Coastal AP on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the  Indian Meteorological Department, for the next four days, light to moderate rains and thundershowers at isolated places are likely in coastal region of AP region due to convergent activity.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, where districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari are likely to experience thunderstorms.

However, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at isolated places in coastal areas. Dry weather conditions were seen across Rayalaseema region on Monday where maximum temperature above 39 degree Celsius was recorded. Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal registered the highest temperature of 38-39 degree Celsius.

Weathermen predicted hot climatic conditions with heat waves for the next 2-3 days in Rayalaseema.
The Indian Meteorological Department weather forecasting officer K Nagarathna said, “The heatwave conditions will now intensify as the dry weather is prevailing across the State. Some parts of north coastal Andhra may witness thunderstorm activity. Notwithstanding this, temperatures will go up and humidity conditions will also intensify. As days go by coastal Andhra Pradesh will experience heat wave conditions.”

According to the IMD, for the next 2-3 days, Rayalaseema region is going to sizzle with above normal temperature and Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts are going to have a huge impact. According to the IMD, due to southwesterly winds prevailing over the State, dry conditions are prevailing, resulting in rise in day temperatures.

