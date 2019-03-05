ONGC move to provide water to 14 villages

VIJAYAWADA: ONGC Rajahmundry Asset has set up a 175 hp diesel motor and a pipeline to pump water from Bantumilli main canal to a pond in the Krishna district mandal. The pond will provide potable water to 14 villages of Bantumilli and Kruttivennu mandals, which are Malleswaram, Korlapadu, Narayanapuram, Nageswararaopet, Janakiramapuram, Lakshminarayanapuram, Garlagunta, Patchapuram, Chinapandraka, Intheru, Parvatipuram, Ramapuram, Uppuluru, Rangaraopet . The motor pumps 2,500 gallons of water per minute.
