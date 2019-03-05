Public libraries gear up to hold special summer programmes for students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public libraries across the State are gearing up for a special programme to engage students of all ages in book reading and other educational activities during the summer holidays. The book reading camps will begin in April first week from 8 am to 12 pm and continue till the first week of June.

Presently, there are four regional, 13 district, 21 Grade-1, 94 Grade-2, 761 Grade-3 and 115 village libraries, and 1,207 book deposit centres in the State. The officials concerned are mulling to arrange the special programme in all the above-mentioned facilities.

Speaking to TNIE, P Parvathi, State Public Libraries in-charge said, “ These summer camps, which will be organised under the aegis of the libraries department, are going to have many useful elements and we are not restricting them to book reading activity alone. The activities here will not only increase a student’s knowledge, but also develop his personality and character.”

Along with book reading, competitions on essay writing and drawing, and sessions on understanding art and craft will also be held. Meanwhile, a few libraries are also planning to include classes on music, painting, theatre arts and the likes in the programme.