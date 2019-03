SCR to run six special trains for Ajmer Urs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run six special trains between Kacheguda and Ajmer, Machilipatnam and Vijayawada (Ajmer link train) and Nellore and Ajmer to clear extra rush of passengers during the 807th annual Ajmer Urs. These special trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier and sleeper class and general coaches.

Train No. 07129 Kacheguda-Ajmer special train will depart Kacheguda at 11:30 pm on March 10 and arrive at Ajmer at 11:30 am on Tuesday. In the return direction, Train No. 07130 will depart Ajmer at 5:40 pm on March 16 and arrive at Kacheguda at 3 am on Monday.

These trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Medchal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola Jn, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Sehore, Sujalpur, Maksi, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Jaora, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bhijainagar and Nasirabad. Train No. 07227 Nellore - Ajmer special train will depart Nellore at 11 am on March 10 (Sunday) and arrive at Ajmer at 10:50 pm on the next day.