TDP to wage legal battle against TS police, to knock on Governor's door

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP is contemplating to wage a legal battle against the Telangana police for taking away the data pertaining to the party after conducting raids on IT Grid India Private Limited in Hyderabad. The TDP leaders also decided to take up the issue with Governor ESL Narasimhan and apprise him about the developments.

The argument of the party leaders is that the data was collected by the party only from those enrolled as party members and that the same will not amount to breach of government data. When contacted, TDP AP State president and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao made it clear that the Telangana police instead of taking up inquiry into the alleged data breach should have transferred the case to the AP police. He cited the example of Krishna district police transferring the murder case of Ch Jayaram to Telangana police recently as the incident took place in Hyderabad, to buttress his point.

He argued that being the combined capital for both the States for a decade, AP police have every right to investigate the cases related to the State in Hyderabad. Terming the case as conspiracy hatched by the BJP, TRS and YSRC against the TDP, he made it clear that the party would wage a legal battle on the issue. MLC P Ashok Babu also said that the TDP will wage a legal fight and will complain to the Governor after consulting legal experts.

TDP official spokesperson Panchumarthi Anuradha said the TDP has been gathering information of party activists since 1984 and storing it in computers. The TDP is using technology since its inception and it is a regular process to gather information of party cadre.

ALSO READ: TDP, YSRC trade charges day after raids on IT firms in Hyd

“Yes, the TDP got the data through its own sources. For the past four months, 47,000-odd booth convenors of the party have been interacting with 3.5-4 lakh voters on a daily basis and getting details such as number of family members, livelihood, the benefits with government schemes as well as to which party they are going to vote. All these things are done by the party, for the party. If anyone has doubts on the data, they can approach the AP police or Election Commission. But, the YSRC lodged complaint with Telangana police and it is ridiculous on part of them to portray the data collected by the party as that of the AP government,’’ Anuradha said.