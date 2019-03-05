Voter list: TPA secretary writes to CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Taxpayers Association (TPA) has written a letter to Chief Election Officer (CEO) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi explaining the flaws in the voter list.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, TPA secretary MV Anjaneyulu appealed to the CEO to issue orders to prepare an error-free voter list through door-to-door verification by the election officials to dispel the fears existing in the minds of the people on the reported deletion of names of those belonging to the Opposition parties from the list.

Adding fuel to the fear existing in the minds of the people, Cyberabad police had raided the office of IT GRIDS India Ltd in Hyderabad, which is working for the State government and the ruling TDP.

“There are reports that the firm was misusing the people’s secret data including Aadhaar numbers, reportedly provided by the ruling TDP. Whether IT GRIDS India Ltd Company has committed a crime or not will be decided by the judiciary. But the chances of impersonation for applying for the deletion of the votes cannot be ruled out,” Anjaneyulu said.

TPA president V Sambi Reddy said that media has reported that CEO of AP has ordered for filing cases against perpetrators. Mere filing of cases cannot repair the damage done and it can be repaired only by making door-to-door verification of the votes by election officials, he opined.

“Two months ago, the TPA brought the issue to the notice of RP Sisodia, then CEO, and urged him to order a door-to-door verification, but in vain,” he remarked.