APEDB signs MoUs worth Rs 21K crore with various firms

The MoUs were signed by APEDB Chief Executive Officer J Krishna Kishore and representatives of various companies.

Published: 06th March 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 09:48 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) signed 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 21,000 crore in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

The MoUs were signed by APEDB Chief Executive Officer J Krishna Kishore and representatives of various companies. These 14 MoUs would fructify into an investment potential of Rs 21,000 crore and generate 57,000 direct jobs and 1,65,000 indirect jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said AP is the number one in Ease of Doing Business and expressed happiness over signing 14 MoUs with an investment of Rs 21,000 crore, providing employment opportunity to 2.25 lakh people. He said the AP Pulp and Paper Mills,  which is going to set up unit near Ramayapatnam with an investment of Rs 24000 crore, is going to commence production in two years.

Krishna Kishore said, “Andhra Pradesh is poised to catalyse investments in manufacturing owing to robust infrastructure for connectivity, enabling policies, integration with global value chains and a skilled workforce.”

The MoUs include Maruti Ispat & Energy Private Limited in the business of steel, power and textiles. The company came forward to set up steel and alloy manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 1,227.01 crore, creating 1,180 direct jobs and 3,250 indirect jobs in the process. The company requires 200 acres of land in Kurnool district.

The Telugu Pharmaceutical & Chemicals Association proposed to form the Telugu Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Association to invest in several pharmaceutical companies in the State. The association is planning to set up a cluster of MSME Pharma Companies with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore.

Other MoUs

ZTT India Pvt Ltd is planning to set up Optical Fibre Cable Manufacturing industry with an investment of  `700 crore in  Sri City, Chittoor.

Ojovati Private Limited headquartered in Singapore and is in engaged in the business of Lithium-ion cell manufacturing planning to set up Lithium ion cell manufacturing company at Sri City with an investment of `1600 crore providing direct employment to 700 and indirect employment to 500.

Avanze Inventive Private Limited which in the  business of building energy storage solutions and is headquartered in New Delhi

