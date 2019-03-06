BJP files complaint with CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana lodged a complaint against TDP for alleged voters data breach in Andhra Pradesh with Chief Electoral Officer Gopala Krishna Dwivedi on Tuesday. In the complaint he alleged that the government is misusing the private data for its political ends which is, as per the complaint, also subverting the election process.

He demanded an enquiry into the issue and action against those who involved in the data breach. In the complaint, the former minister said at the behest of Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, data of 3.7 crore voters has been misused. The IT Grids had several applications and other IT solutions for several departments in various states.

In AP it has been hired by TDP to develop a mobile application Seva Mitra. TDP hiring the same company which has done projects for other departments leads to confirmation of a nexus between IT Grids and TDP, he said by citing an example of Kutumba Vikasam and Samaja Vikasam programme by Blue Frog Technologies through Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. He claimed that the Blue Frog Technologies was involved in the hacking of data.