RTC to ply 5 buses to temporary HC soon

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada unit of APSRTC has designed a route map for plying five buses between Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and temporary High Court in Nelapadu.

“A section of passengers has appealed to the corporation for operating buses to connect the city with temporary High Court,” K Sri Ramulu, regional chief traffic manager (CTM), said. To design a route between PNBS and Nelapadu, a ground level survey has been conducted by a team of APSRTC officials.

“Initially, we are contemplating to introduce five buses with a mark of route number i.e. 9H (High Court), and a symbol of Lady Justice will be imprinted on the buses which will enable public to identify them easily,” the CTM said.

Further, depending on the footfall, bus services will be increased, he added.

The CTM said occupancy ratio of buses plying between PNBS and interim government complex in Amaravati has increased gradually. Plans to increase number of buses between PNBS and Amaravati are also under consideration to ensure hassle-free journey for commuters.