Sale of banned tobacco products goes unchecked in Krishna villages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite a strict ban on tobacco, sale of gutkha, pan masala and khaini is rampant in Krishna district, especially in mandal headquarters and villages. Blame it on the lack of staff and lapses in the enforcement, petty shops that sell cigarettes are doing brisk business by endangering the public health.

Though the sale of gutkha and other tobacco products is a punishable offense, errant traders in the district are operating their businesses by shifting their godowns to villages since police monitoring in rural areas is less. This fact came to light when the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials conducted surprise raids in Kanchikacherla where they seized `3 lakh worth tobacco stocks from a house.

“Fearing police raids, traders have shifted their bases to villages and mandal headquarters. From there, they operate the illegal activity by supplying stocks with the help of locals,” a senior official from the Vigilance department said.

Tobacco products like gutkha, khaini and pan masala are available everywhere in the district, from the areas populated with educational institutions to those near hospitals. According to section 6 of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, no person shall sell, offer for sale or permit sale of cigarettes or any other tobacco product to any person who is under eighteen years of age.As raids are not conducted regularly on shops selling the banned tobacco products, their sale is on the rise.