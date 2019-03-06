Special LLR mela on Women’s Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the International Women’s Day, the Transport department will conduct a special Learner’s Licence (LLR) mela for women at its office on Mahatma Gandhi Road here on Friday, said Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad.

The mela will be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm. In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Meera Prasad said that the mela was being held to raise awareness about the importance of having a valid driving license and provide the services of the RTA under one roof.

The applicants can register themselves for screen test through aprtacitizen.epragathi.org.