Yesvantpur-H Nizamuddin Express to stop at Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Newly-inaugurated weekly express train between Yesvantpur-H Nizamuddin has been allotted stoppages at Vijayawada and Gudur stations, according to a press release issued by South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday.

Train No. 06521 Yesvantpur-H.Nizamuddin special train departed from its source at 12:30 pm on Tuesday and reached Renigunta at 10:20/10:35 pm. It will reach H.Nizamuddin at 09:30 am on Wednesday. This inaugural special train halted at Yelahanka, Chikballapur, Chintamani, Kolar, Bangarapet, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Agra Cantt and Palwal stations.

The regular services of Yesvantpur-H.Nizamuddin Weekly Express will be notified later. This train consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches. Meanwhile, the regular services of Patna - Banaswadi - Patna will commence from Banaswadi on March 10.

Train No. 22354 Banaswadi - Patna weekly Humsafar Express will depart from its source at 1.15 pm on Sundays and arrive Patna at 12:45 pm on Tuesday. In the opposite direction, Train No. 22353 Patna - Banaswadi weekly Humsafar Express will depart Patna at 8.15 pm from March 14 (Thursdays) and arrive Banaswadi at 9 pm on Saturday. These trains will stop at Ara, Buxar, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Allahabad Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Warangal, Vijayawada, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Krishnarajapuram stations in both the directions.