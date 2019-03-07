BJP delegation meets Guv, seeks CBI probe 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Wednesday urged Governor ESL Narasimhan to order an inquiry and initiate action against those who are involved in the alleged data breach case. The BJP demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the case.

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by its State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, met Narasimhan in Hyderabad and apprised the latter of the voter data breach done allegedly at the behest of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “The data of 3.7 crore voters has been misused for political ends,’’ the BJP alleged. “The gross abuse and misuse of voter data is highly unconstitutional and undemocratic. In the guise of collecting information for effective implementation of welfare programmes and so-called real-time governance, Naidu and his TDP have been intruding into the privacy of voters. The act of Naidu and his party need to not only be condemned but also be viewed very seriously,’’ Lakshminarayana said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Lakshinarayana said they would demand a CBI probe into the data breach. “We also demand the dismissal of the government,’’ he said and added that they will meet the Union Home Minister and the Election Commission soon to lodge a complaint into the data breach issue.