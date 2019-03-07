CEO to replace DGP during polls?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP RP Thakur may be replaced with another senior official during the period when elections would be held in the State. The Chief Election Commission (CEC) is reportedly mulling removing Thakur in the wake of its own reports suggesting that the DGP was ‘toeing’ the ruling party line and also the complaints lodged by the YSRC with similar allegation. Thakur came under severe criticism for his remarks on the attack on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to sources, the CEC sought a list of three senior IPS officials — VSK Kaumudi, NV Surendra Babu and Gautam Sawang — from the home department and is examining their background and suitability for the top police job during election time. A decision is likely to be taken once the election notification is released. It is learnt that Kaumudi is most likely choice of the CEC in view his seniority and credibility. The name of Gautam Sawang is also doing the rounds.