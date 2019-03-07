Home Cities Vijayawada

Coastal Andhra may witness rainfall in 24 hours, says IMD

The meteorological department has said heat wave conditions in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema would continue for 48 more hours.

Published: 07th March 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The meteorological department has said heat wave conditions in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema would continue for 48 more hours. As on Wednesday, three cities recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degree Celsius, while three others recorded 39 degree Celsius.

Mercury-level in Rayalaseema is five-six degrees higher than normal.  According to IMD, a trough at 0.9 km above mean sea level presently runs from North Coastal Andhra Pradesh to Comorin area across Rayalaseema and interior Tamil Nadu. While heat wave conditions in Prakasam and Nellore districts will continue for the next two days, dry weather conditions will persist in Rayalaseema region.

Meanwhile, the weathermen also issued thunderstorm warning for North coast in the next 24 hours. On the day, maximum temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Tirupati, followed 40 degree Celsius in Nellore and Ongole.  

The mercury at Ongole was higher by 6.1 degrees than normal.For the next two days, light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers at isolated places are forecasted in Coastal AP due to convergent activity. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari are likely to experience thunderstorms with light rainfall.

