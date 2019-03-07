Kin thrashes pastor for ‘hurting’ sentiments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Tukkulur village of Nuzvid mandal on Tuesday late hours when a 30-year-old man attacked four women and a church pastor as they allegedly abused Hinduism and its gods. Following a complaint by the church pastor and the injured women, a case was registered against the accused. Meanwhile, another case was registered against the pastor under Section 295A of IPC.

According to Nuzvid police, the accused, K Jagan (a poultry supervisor in Tukkulur village) is a Hindu, while Kishore, Jagan’s relative, converted to Christianity and became a pastor in the local church.

“Jagan was upset as he came to know that Kishore was reportedly abusing gods and hurting religious sentiments. He then went to the church and warned him not to create communal conflicts. Both had a heated argument and Jagan attacked four women who came to the pastor’s rescue,” police said. All the injured were shifted to a hospital and cases were filed against both parties.