2 Kendriya Vidyalayas in State soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Cabinet has approved setting up 50 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, out of which two would be set up in Andhra Pradesh. According to the proposals, the State government has identified Irlapadu village, Nadendla Mandal of Guntur district and Kandukur of Prakasam district for the institutions.

As on date, there are 31 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the State and with these additions, the total number will go up to 33. However, the funds for these institutions have not finalised as yet and also the due time for starting the campuses is also not yet known.