68 disabled students land jobs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sixty eight out of 87 students who took part in a job mela organised by Youth4jobs, an NGO working for persons with disabilities, got selected for various job profiles at Gunadala in Vijayawada on Thursday. These students are graduates in subjects of commerce.

The job mela was organised at Madonna College for the Deaf for students with hearing disabilities. The students will be placed as data entry operators, health care professional machine operators, and bar code scanners for various organisers. As many as 23 students were selected by Flipkart, 21 by FAC Express Bee, two by KFC, 10 by Premium Health Care Society and 12 by Kallam Textiles.

Their monthly salary will range from `8,500 to `10,000. Madonna College for the Deaf principal, Mercy, said, “This is a good beginning to their careers. It will also give them a ray of hope for their future and they will be able to live a dignified life in society.”

